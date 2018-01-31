Fired-up Cannabis Players Ride Into 2018 on Year-end High

CannabisNewsWire, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CannabisNewsWire Editorial Coverage

Cannabis and blockchain were all the buzz in 2017 and investor trading in these stocks was heavy going into the close of the year. This helped significantly push up TD Ameritrade's quarterly profit and boost daily average trades to 726,000 for the quarter ending December 30, 2017 - an increase of 49 percent from the previous year (http://cnw.fm/i5DkN). With this market frenzy spilling over into 2018, companies like Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) (GOHE Profile) are in position to profit with fingers strategically in both pies, applying their expertise in both the cannabis and blockchain markets. Such companies poised to enjoy broader growth in the industries include Terra Tech Corp.(OTC: TRTC), mCig, Inc. (OTC: MCIG), Surna, Inc. (OTC: SRNA) and MPX Bioceutical Corp. (CSE: MPX) (OTC: MPXEF).



Rising Star



It is no secret that the cannabis market is on fire, fueled in part by Canada's anticipated legalization of recreational marijuana, increasing public acceptance and industry innovations that keep investors interested in new developments.



Another event that helped shine a spotlight on marijuana stocks was the debut of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, a first-of-its-kind, U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks the cannabis industry. While the trading period is usually slow between Christmas and New Year's, this launch generated big buzz in the marijuana sector during that typically sluggish period.



The North American Marijuana Index has seen growth during the recent quarter, as well, with the addition of seven new cannabis companies to the Canadian Marijuana Index. This brings the total number of constituents on the index to 39.



Market Multitasking



Simultaneous endeavors in two red-hot market sectors-marijuana and blockchain, in this case-has proven a good strategy for Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE). This leading worldwide pre-payment solutions provider is successfully applying its core fintech capabilities in serving the cannabis industry, as well as offering cutting-edge blockchain technology solutions for a variety of other market sectors.



Decentralized Cannabis Payment System



Global Payout's majority-owned MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC") subsidiary offers a wide array of services to help businesses in high-risk industries (notably cannabis enterprises) efficiently and effectively manage their operations. MTRAC's technology equips business owners with the tools they need to meet compliance regulations, improve electronic payment processing and, in general, create an operational structure that will boost growth.



Global Payout kicked-off 2018 with the announcement (http://cnw.fm/cQ2yC) that its MTRAC subsidiary is moving forward with the co-launch of its regulation-compliant token offering, the M-Token, which is on track to be launched during the first quarter of this year. This has been made possible through various key strategic partnerships. The token is aimed at providing cannabis businesses with an effective decentralized payment system.



"MoneyTrac's primary objective has been, and will continue to be, to serve the legitimate and profitable businesses of the cannabis industry by effectively addressing the financial technology and banking challenges they are faced with. Right now, one of the biggest and most daunting challenges they face is having to run their businesses strictly on cash," MTRAC CEO Vanessa Luna stated in the press release. "This is not only dangerous from a theft perspective, but not practical in terms of basic financial management solutions. Our regulatory-compliant Token Offering will revolutionize how these businesses operate and help MTRAC further its objectives for identifying various partnerships and cultivating the relationships necessary to pave the way for alternative banking solutions."



Throughout the U.S. cannabis industry, a large number of merchants continue to deal exclusively in cash transactions as marijuana's continued status as a federally illegal drug has made cannabis vendors essentially "unbankable." Dealing in cash is not only inconvenient for marijuana merchants and users alike, but it leaves cannabis businesses extremely vulnerable to theft, making a decentralized payment system not only attractive but very necessary.



The need for alternative cannabis payment solutions has been further sharpened by recent news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded memos from the Obama Administration that formerly protected cannabis cultivators, users and vendors from federal prosecution in states where cannabis has been legalized.



In developing the M-Token, MTRAC has worked with various partners in the fintech and compliance sectors, including Pegasus Fintech Inc., and continues to devote substantial time and resources toward the requisite due diligence process to make sure the M-Token meets all regulatory compliance requirements before it is officially launched.



It is anticipated that the M-Token will effectively fill the huge banking void for businesses in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry.



'Banking the Unbankable'



In related efforts, MTRAC recently announced (http://cnw.fm/Wwa8P) its "Joint Venture Compliance, Crypto-Commodity, iCloud and Strategic Partnership Agreement" with Crypto Value Management System, LLC (CVMS), which has secured an exclusive California license for a cryptocurrency exchange platform. This platform is expected to enhance both MTRAC's and CVMS's efforts to offer fintech solutions to businesses in the cannabis industry and other alternative market sectors.



The secure, compliant blockchain technology developed by CVMS is the most cutting-edge crypto-commodity exchange platform available. In addition to aiding businesses that lack banking options, this technology is intended to serve as the backbone for MTRAC's token exchange platform for the M-Token.

"Securing this JV Partnership Agreement with CVMS marks a huge milestone for MoneyTrac and our continued pursuit of banking the 'un-bankable' within the cannabis industry," Luna stated. "The exclusive licenses CVMS has worked diligently to acquire in the State of California are critical pieces to the foundation we are developing for a token exchange platform that will become one of the most valuable resources to businesses in an industry where millions of dollars are exchanged in commerce every day."



PotSaver Publication



Global Payout's MTRAC subsidiary is also collaborating with the company's PotSaver brand to launch PotSaver Biz, a publication developed exclusively for cannabis businesses. PotSaver Biz is aimed at becoming a premier networking platform for companies operating within the cannabis space, including businesses that offer ancillary services to the cannabis market.



The publication will give cannabis-related business owners an effective platform through which to market their products and services to one another.



Throughout PotSaver Biz, thousands of cannabis-related businesses and brands will be able to enhance their market presence through a paid listing in the publication. The publication will also serve as an additional revenue stream for MTRAC.



Cannabis Peers



Other standout players on the move to capitalize in the cannabis market with diverse offerings include companies like Terra Tech(OTCQX: TRTC).



Terra Tech is a vertically integrated, cannabis-focused agriculture company that operates through multiple subsidiary businesses, including Blüm, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden and MediFarm LLC.These subsidiaries offer an array of products and services, ranging from high-quality medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis products to medical cannabis permit application and procurement services.



Terra Tech recently received State of California Temporary Authorization to begin adult-use cannabis sales in that state.



Innovative biotech company mCig (OTCQB: MCIG) is fully diversified across multiple areas of the cannabis industry, ranging from construction and cultivation to production packaging, media and investments. The company is focused particularly on hemp, cannabinoid R&D, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals and is also a leading distributor of innovative products, customized packaging solutions, technologies and services for the worldwide medical marijuana industry. Among its endeavors, mCig recently announced plans to launch an advanced hemp CBD-based formula for domestic pets.



Boulder, Colorado-based Surna (OTCQB: SRNA) provides ancillary services to cannabis businesses, manufacturing a proprietary line of premium lighting, environmental control and air sanitation systems designed to serve both state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities and traditional indoor agricultural facilities. The company's aim is to provide smart solutions that can enhance the quality, control and overall yield and efficiency of controlled-environment agriculture.

MPX Bioceutical (OTCQB: MPXEF) is an Ontario corporation that offers services in the United States and Canada. Through its U.S.-based wholly owned subsidiaries, MPX provides significant management, staffing, procurement, advisory, financial, real estate rental, logistics and administrative services to two medical marijuana enterprises in Arizona. The company also recently acquired the award-winning GreenMart of Nevada NLV, LLC, which is a licensed cultivation, production and wholesale business serving both the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Nevada. MPX further owns cannabis assets in Massachusetts and Maryland and also leases a property in Ontario, Canada, for which it has submitted an application to Health Canada for a cannabis production and sales license.



For more information about Global Payout, visitGlobal Payment, Inc. (OTC: GOHE).



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.



Receive Text Alerts from CannabisNewsWire: Text "Cannabis" to 21000



For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com and or https://CannabisNewsWire.News



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with CNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by CNW are solely those of CNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable CNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. CNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, CNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



CNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and CNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



CannabisNewsWire (CNW) & NetworkNewsWire (NNW) are proud to be affiliated partners of the Investor Brand Network (IBN)



About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.net





Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

