Agreement with leading global company underlines Anaqua's ongoing expansion in Europe

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management, today announced that Diebold Nixdorf has selected the ANAQUA platform to manage its global IP portfolio from its operations in the U.S. and Germany.

Diebold Nixdorf, a financial self-service, software and services corporation and global leader in the automated teller machine (ATM) industry, will use Anaqua's software and services to manage its complete IP asset portfolio, including patents, trademarks, designs, and inventions. Diebold Nixdorf, which manages over 5,000 active patents and trademarks, was previously using two different systems for managing IP.

"As our company continues to grow rapidly across the globe, we were looking for an IP system that was technologically advanced with built-in analytics and dashboards," said Edward Crooks, vice president and executive counsel of IP at Diebold Nixdorf. "We were impressed by Anaqua's complete IP management solution and its integrated services, workflow automation, and outside counsel integration."

Diebold Nixdorf was formed in August 2016 through the combination of Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf. The global company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany.

"We are honored to be selected by the world's largest maker of ATM machines and cash systems," said Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo. "Our teams in both Germany and the U.S. look forward to helping them continue to accelerate their pace of innovation and to manage their global IP assets more effectively."

About Anaqua

The most innovative companies in the world, innovate with Anaqua. Its simplified software platform combines insight from big data analytics with critical tools, best practice workflows and advanced services. Today, the Anaqua software manages nearly 25% of the world's IP. Many of the best-known brands and most innovative products were conceptualized, evaluated, protected and monetized through the ANAQUA platform. Founded in 2004 by IP leaders from The Coca-Cola Company, Ford Motor Company and British American Tobacco, Anaqua is a privately held company headquartered in Boston (U.S.) with offices across Europe and Asia. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005156/en/

Contacts:

Anaqua

Tony Catinella, 617-375-2626

Public Relations Manager

acatinella@Anaqua.com