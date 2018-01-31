Innovative Healthcare Solutions Uniting Patient-to-provider and Patient Medical Records

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the biggest problems in health care is the difficulty of sharing medical records for patients-to-providers as well as between providers. As Medicare and private payers move toward more value-based care reimbursements, physicians need information to both accurately report data and monitor complex patients across multiple providers. Streamlining information sharing between patients and their caregivers can go a long way towards making the patient experience a positive one. New collaborations are being introduced to the market for the purpose of patients being able to share data to improve their understanding of medications, lab results, plan of care and follow up appointments. Active stocks in the markets this week include Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MIHI), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA)

Medical Innovation Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MIHI) and AMPS are announcing today that they have signed a Memo of Understanding (MOU) outlining the roles each company will support in specific initiatives allowing both companies access and acceleration to markets.



AMPS will provide market leading healthcare cost containment solutions and services for the rollout of the MIHI HealthCare Sharing Organization (HCSO), a member-based coverage model. AMPS' mission is uniquely suited to MIHI's needs for national coverage. Mike Dendy, CEO AMPS, states, "We provide services designed and developed to help clients attain their goals of materially reducing healthcare costs while keeping participant members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits and optimized financial outcomes." Read this and more news for MIHI at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/mihi.html



Medical Innovation Holdings plans to market to the 58 million Hispanics in the USA a health care sharing model that reduces the costs of coverage while providing quality and timely access to health care services. MIHI will utilize the health care navigator services from AMPS to direct their members to appropriate and timely care on a national basis.



"Utilizing a private coverage platform along with a private build out of a national care model places us in a very competitive position. AMPS is a cost containment solution that if utilized properly we can achieve substantial savings and provide more benefits to our members. Because of AMPS' solutions we can get there faster, easier, better, and less expensive than if we opted to go it alone," states Jake Sanchez, CEO, MIHI.



The Company will begin a development process that will encompass business practices and work flow, systems architectural framework and development of the systems. Once the Company reaches the development phase it will then launch its marketing campaign. Expect more announcements on the development platform soon to come.



In other healthcare developments in the markets this week:

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday they will form a company to cut health costs for hundreds of thousands of their U.S. employees, setting up a major challenge to an inefficient U.S. healthcare system. The move by three of the best-known U.S. business leaders - Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Berkshire's Warren Buffett and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon - would take on the world's most expensive healthcare system, whose mounting costs have hurt corporate profits. Shares in U.S. healthcare companies fell across the board. The new, not-for-profit venture will initially focus on technology for "simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare" for their more than 500,000 U.S. employees. They did not elaborate on their strategy, but said they are searching for a chief executive officer. Healthcare industry experts say the new entity could eventually negotiate directly with drugmakers, doctors and hospitals and use their vast databases to get a better handle on the costs of those services.

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the world's largest and most trusted provider of virtual care delivery services, announced this month the commercial availability of its integrated mobile app experience. Members can now benefit from a single, patient-centered point of access to answers for a wide array of medical needs, as the app combines the high frequency care services traditionally provided by Teladoc, along with the expert specialty medical and second opinion services of Best Doctors. Following the successful limited release to select clients in Q4 2017, the integrated app is now commercially available for all joint Teladoc and Best Doctors current and future clients.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) closed up over 2% on Tuesday trading over 3.3 Million shares by the market close.Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company with 125,000 employees united around a common mission: to help people live happier, healthier lives. Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health plans.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed up just under 4% on Tuesday trading over 6.5 Million shares by the market close. HCA Healthcare, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, said its quarterly revenue rose 8.7 percent as more patients were admitted to its hospitals.Hospital operators have been plagued by low patient admissions in the past few quarters, but HCA has been buying hospitals from rivals in the face of the decline in volumes. The company's shares, which were down in premarket trading before the results, reversed course to trade up 7 percent.

