The scheme, which was not included in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) unveiled by the Irish government in September, will initially be targeted at residential self-consumption.Ireland will see its first support scheme for residential PV start this summer. The announcement was given by the country's Energy Minister, Denis Peter Naughten on the occasion of the Irish Renewable Energy Summit 2018, which is currently taking place in Dublin. Naughten stressed that the grant aided pilot scheme for solar PV microgeneration will be issued this summer, and that it will initially focus on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...