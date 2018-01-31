Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their most recent article on the difference between business intelligence and business analytics. With the rapid increase in the volume of data produced and stored by organizations, businesses have started trying to figure out advanced ways to handle the data at their disposal. Business analytics and business intelligence solutions help in providing insights that help manage high volumes of unstructured data.

In today's competitive business environment, organizations have started switching towards the adoption of advanced technological solutions to manage workloads, uphold profitability, and enhance competitiveness. For your business to prosper, you need to know what's working, what's not, and how to improve. Infiniti has listed a few differences between business intelligence and business analytics to help you choose the right tool for your business.

According to the experts at Infiniti, "The number of google searches for business analytics has increased sharply in the past few years while business intelligence saw a mid decline."

Some benefits of business analytics

Business analytics involves the use of statistical analysis and predictive modeling to improve business planning

Answers questions such as why customers buy the products

Some benefits of business intelligence

Business intelligence is about retrieving and discovering the organization's data to understand how the business is functioning and make better-informed business decisions.

Business intelligence is required to run the business

Download the complete article on the difference between business intelligence and business analytics here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/request-white-paper?related=84296

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

