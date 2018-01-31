

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Statistics Canada releases Canada GDP data for November at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. The economy is expected to expand 0.4 percent on month, after stagnating in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the euro, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 1.2276 against the greenback, 88.73 against the yen, 1.5291 against the euro and 0.9948 against the aussie as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX