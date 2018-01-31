Global Baby Diapers Market 2018-2022: Consumers' Shift Toward Natural and Organic Products

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Baby Diapers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby diapers market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Baby Diapers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the retail sales of different types of baby diapers.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Consumers' shift toward natural and organic products. At present, parents are increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of their babies because the skin of newborns is relatively delicate and more prone to skin irritation and rashes compared to children of four years and above. Subsequently, parents prefer natural and organic baby diapers, baby soaps, shampoos, lotions, and others to ensure the safety of their babies' skin. These products contain less or negligible synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives, which helps soothe and restore health to the skin and keep the baby feeling fresh throughout the day.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising R&D investments by key market competitors. One of the significant trends in the market is the increased R&D investments by key competitors. The increasing R&D investments by competitors are aimed to further improve the efficiency of the baby care products and their safety for use. The global baby diaper market is witnessing numerous innovations as key competitors are coming up with a variety of baby diapers that would cater to different skin types and ages.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising awareness of negative impacts associated with baby diapers. Baby diapers, especially disposable baby diapers, contain dioxin, a toxic chemical by-product of the paper-bleaching process. Dioxin is recognized as the most hazardous chemical among all cancer-causing carcinogens. They are a known toxin linked to congenital disabilities, skin diseases, liver diseases, immune system suppression, and genetic damage in lab animals. Additionally, a majority of disposable and eco-friendly baby diapers contain sodium polyacrylate, which is a toxic chemical ingredient that is added to the inner layer of diapers to make them super-absorbent.

Market trends



Rising R&D investments by key market competitors

Lower fertility rate and population control measures contributing to declining birth rate

Increasing emphasis on creative marketing strategies

Specific focus on quality, safety, and extended shelf life of the products

Advent of online retail stores

Growing interest in baby care products across developing economies

Other prominent trends



Key vendors

Domtar Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag

Kao Corporation

KCWW

Procter & Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Pestle Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Competitor Landscape



Part 16: Competitor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



