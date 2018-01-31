ClickSoftware Names Mark Cattini As Next CEO

New Appointment Brings Top-Flight Leadership to Help Organizations Deliver Exceptional Customer Experiences with Field Service and Workforce Management Solutions

PETACH-TIKVA, Israeland BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark Cattini as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective February 1, 2018.

Cattini brings decades of proven experience leading and growing software and SaaS companies. Most recently, he was CEO of Autotask Corporation, which has since merged with Datto, a global leader in pure-cloud based solutions for technology service providers. At Autotask, Cattini was responsible for leading the company's dramatic growth and expansion of its global IT business management solutions. Earlier in his career, Cattini was president and CEO of MapInfo Corporation, a publicly traded company and provider of location-based intelligence solutions, integrating software, data and services around the world. Cattini transformed the company strategy from a technology provider to a vertically-focused solutions provider, resulting in its successful sale to Pitney Bowes in 2007.Prior to MapInfo, he spent eight years at Lotus Development, leading sales organizations in the UK and EMEA.

"With more than three decades of experience, Mark has made a career out of leading and accelerating software businesses and we are very fortunate to be adding him to ClickSoftware's leadership team," said Matt Spetzler, partner at Francisco Partners. "Today, almost every sizeable organization is facing a field service and workforce management transformation due to changing customer expectations. I believe Mark has the experience and industry knowledge needed to increase confidence, trust and adoption of ClickSoftware's solutions."

"There's never been a better time to be at the center of the industry helping service organizations take advantage of the next great wave of cloud-based intelligent automation," said Cattini. "I'm confident that my previous experience leading other successful companies will allow me to foster this unique opportunity. I could not be more excited and fortunate to join ClickSoftware and to have the opportunity to join the field service market leader."

The appointment of Cattini by ClickSoftware comes at a time when the company is seeing extremely strong market acceptance for Field Service Edge, its cloud-based comprehensive service management solution.

About ClickSoftware

