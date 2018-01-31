Global Vanillin Market Report 2018-2022: Market Landscape & Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vanillin market to grow at a CAGR of 7.66% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Vanillin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased consumption of synthetic vanillin. The global vanillin market is expected to witness considerable growth rate due to the limited supply of natural vanilla worldwide. Topical farmers involved in vanilla plantations are being daunted by constant price fluctuations. This is majorly due to huge supply and demand gap associated with vanilla. Further, vanilla is considered as one of the smallest among the luxury crops (tropical).



One trend in the market is a greener method of production using a catalyst. The demand for the extraction of natural vanillin has sparked demand for greener ways of vanillin production, with vanilla as the primary compound. However, the growing demand for "natural" foods is tough to fulfill due to low availability of vanillin since less than 1% of vanillin is derived from vanilla orchid (original natural source). 99% of the production of vanillin is done through the synthesis of guaiacol (petroleum-derived precursor) and tree lignin among other substances.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is adverse effects of artificial food ingredients. The global vanillin market is heavily influenced by the consumer preference for healthy and hygienic food. Consumers are more aware of hazardous, long-term side-effects of synthetic and artificial food ingredients. They increasingly prefer food and beverage products with natural food additives such as bio vanillin. Also, they are seeking products that have a clean, green label on their pack, a maker of safer ingredients.



