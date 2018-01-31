Global Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Modules Market 2017-2021: The Impact of MMO and Massive MIMO Radio Systems for 4G, 4.5G, 4.9G, and 5G Wireless Networks on Optical Transceiver Shipments

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Modules Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021, 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global fronthaul optical transceiver small form factor (SFP) pluggable modules market.
This report covers the global market share by data rates for 2015-2016 shipments as well as a forecast for 2017-2021. The fronthaul link is the fiber optic connection between a digital baseband unit (BBU) and remote radio unit (RRU) or massive MIMO antenna radio system (MM-ARS).
The report analyzes the impact of MMO and massive MIMO radio systems for 4G, 4.5G, 4.9G, and 5G wireless networks on optical transceiver shipments.
The report covers the following optical transceiver module types:
- SFP
- SFP+
- CSFP
- eSFP
- SFP28
- QSFP28
Data rates for the fronthaul optical transceiver module products analyzed include:
- 1.25G
- 2.5G/3G
- 6G/6.144G
- 9.8G/10G
- 25G
- 100G
Optical transceiver module transmission modes include
- Duplex
- Bi-Directional (BiDi)
Features
- 2016 OTRX Module Shipments/Revenues by Data Rate
- 2016 OTRX Module Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region
- 2016 OTRX Module Shipments for Wireless OEMs
- 2017-2021 OTRX Module Forecast Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region
- 2017-2021 OTRX Module Forecast Shipments/Revenues by Data Rate
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- 2016 RRU Review: Preparing for 4.5G/4.9G
- 2017-2021 Forecast
- Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Mobile Fronthaul Definition
- Distributed RAN Macro Site BBU-RRU/MM-ARS Architecture
- Fronthaul OTRX Module Definitions
- Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Architecture Definitions:
- Air Interface Definitions
CHAPTER 1: WIRELESS FRONTHAUL STANDARDS
CHAPTER 2: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2016: Units down 8%, revenues down 33%
CHAPTER 3: FRONTHAUL OTRX MODULE OEM MARKET ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 4: MOBILE NETWORK MARKET ISSUES 2017-2021
- Wireless Industry Trends
- Near Term Market Trends 2017-2018: Mid Term Market Trends: 2019-2021
CHAPTER 5: 4.XG MIGRATION FRONTHAUL IMPACT ANALYSIS
- 4G Technology
- 4.5G Technology
- 4.9G Technology
CHAPTER 6: 5G NR FRONTHAUL IMPACT ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 7: FRONTHAUL OTRX MODULE SHIPMENT FORECAST
- 2017-2021 Forecast
- Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
- Fronthaul OTRX Unit Forecast by Data Rate
CHAPTER 8: FRONTHAUL OTRX MODULE REVENUE FORECAST
- 2017-2021 Forecast
- Fronthaul OTRX Revenue Forecast by Data Rate
CHAPTER 9: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
- China remains the top consumer of OTRX modules
CHAPTER 10: NORTH AMERICA
CHAPTER 11: LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN
CHAPTER 12: EUROPE
CHAPTER 13: AFRICA
CHAPTER 14: THE MIDDLE EAST
CHAPTER 15: REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
CHAPTER 16: CHINA MARKET ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 17: INDIA MARKET ANALYSIS
