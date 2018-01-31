Global Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Modules Market 2017-2021: The Impact of MMO and Massive MIMO Radio Systems for 4G, 4.5G, 4.9G, and 5G Wireless Networks on Optical Transceiver Shipments

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fronthaul Optical Transceiver (OTRX) Modules Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2021, 1st Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global fronthaul optical transceiver small form factor (SFP) pluggable modules market.



This report covers the global market share by data rates for 2015-2016 shipments as well as a forecast for 2017-2021. The fronthaul link is the fiber optic connection between a digital baseband unit (BBU) and remote radio unit (RRU) or massive MIMO antenna radio system (MM-ARS).



The report analyzes the impact of MMO and massive MIMO radio systems for 4G, 4.5G, 4.9G, and 5G wireless networks on optical transceiver shipments.



The report covers the following optical transceiver module types:

SFP

SFP+

CSFP

eSFP

SFP28

QSFP28

Data rates for the fronthaul optical transceiver module products analyzed include:

1.25G

2.5G/3G

6G/6.144G

9.8G/10G

25G

100G

Optical transceiver module transmission modes include

Duplex

Bi-Directional (BiDi)

Features

2016 OTRX Module Shipments/Revenues by Data Rate

2016 OTRX Module Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region

2016 OTRX Module Shipments for Wireless OEMs

2017-2021 OTRX Module Forecast Shipments/Revenues by Geographical Region

2017-2021 OTRX Module Forecast Shipments/Revenues by Data Rate

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2016 RRU Review: Preparing for 4.5G/4.9G

2017-2021 Forecast

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Mobile Fronthaul Definition

Distributed RAN Macro Site BBU-RRU/MM-ARS Architecture

Fronthaul OTRX Module Definitions

Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Architecture Definitions:

Air Interface Definitions

CHAPTER 1: WIRELESS FRONTHAUL STANDARDS

CHAPTER 2: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE



1.1 2016: Units down 8%, revenues down 33%



CHAPTER 3: FRONTHAUL OTRX MODULE OEM MARKET ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4: MOBILE NETWORK MARKET ISSUES 2017-2021

Wireless Industry Trends

Near Term Market Trends 2017-2018: Mid Term Market Trends: 2019-2021

CHAPTER 5: 4.XG MIGRATION FRONTHAUL IMPACT ANALYSIS

4G Technology

4.5G Technology

4.9G Technology

CHAPTER 6: 5G NR FRONTHAUL IMPACT ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 7: FRONTHAUL OTRX MODULE SHIPMENT FORECAST

2017-2021 Forecast

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Fronthaul OTRX Unit Forecast by Data Rate

CHAPTER 8: FRONTHAUL OTRX MODULE REVENUE FORECAST

2017-2021 Forecast

Fronthaul OTRX Revenue Forecast by Data Rate

CHAPTER 9: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

China remains the top consumer of OTRX modules

CHAPTER 10: NORTH AMERICA

CHAPTER 11: LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

CHAPTER 12: EUROPE

CHAPTER 13: AFRICA

CHAPTER 14: THE MIDDLE EAST

CHAPTER 15: REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

CHAPTER 16: CHINA MARKET ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 17: INDIA MARKET ANALYSIS



