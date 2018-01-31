Pursuant to Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited application and the Member Rules of Nasdaq Riga, the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga has made the decision to approve Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited as a member of Nasdaq Riga as of February 1, 2018.



Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited will trade on Regulated and First North equities markets under trading code TMBC.



