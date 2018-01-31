Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, January 31, 2018 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that Interactive Brokers (U. K.) Limited has been granted membership to participate in trading on the Nasdaq Baltic Market as of February 1, 2018. Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited has applied for membership on both regulated and alternative equity markets in all three stock exchanges: Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. The London-based Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, which is Nasdaq Baltic's 19th pan-Baltic member, offers online broker/dealer and clearing services for private and institutional trading clients. The company has been authorized to provide investment services since 2002 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) - the U.K.'s financial regulator - and operates as a part of Interactive Brokers Group LLC.



"We are excited to welcome Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, a company that's active on over 120 markets, to the family of Nasdaq Baltic members. As one of the world's largest brokerages, Interactive Brokers provides direct online trading execution to retail investors around the world. This is an important milestone for Baltic companies as it makes them more accessible to a global investor base," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Exchange Services at Nasdaq Baltic and the CEO of Nasdaq Riga. "We look forward to supporting this new member."



Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited will trade on the Nasdaq Baltic Market under the trading code TMBC.



With global headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, Interactive Brokers currently has over 1,200 employees at offices in the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Hong Kong, the U.K., Australia, Hungary, Russia, Japan, India, and China.



For more information, visit: https://www.interactivebrokers.co.uk



About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:



Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 120 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single IB Universal Account? to customers worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our customers with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios at the lowest cost according to Barron's Best Online Brokers review, March 20, 2017.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



