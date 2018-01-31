London-based firm UK Oil and Gas Investments announced on Wednesday that it would not be seeking a further extension to its P1916 licence offshore of the Isle of Wight. As UKOG began to switch its focus to the onshore PEDL331 Arreton oil discovery, the firm informed the Oil and Gas Authority that due to low geological prospectivity, high environmental sensitivity and consequential high associated drilling costs that it felt the project no longer merited any further commitment. The Arreton site ...

