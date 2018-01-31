Japanese video games maker Nintendo returned its strongest third-quarter operating profit since 2009, leading the company to up its earnings estimates thanks to a renewed interest in its Switch console. Nintendo posted an operating profit of JPY 116.50bn for the three months leading to 31 December, compared to the JPY 32.26bn it reported just twelve months earlier, making the quarter its highest earning in eight years. Increased popularity of the hybrid home-portable Switch console led to an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...