Most markets in Asia finished lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains to reflect a disappointing session on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.83% at 23,098.29, as the yen weakened 0.06% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.84. Among the larger plays in Tokyo, Fanuc Manufacturing was down 0.66% and Toyota lost 1.95%, while Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing added 0.74%. It was a mixed picture for the country's technology sector, with SoftBank down 0.73% while Sony ...

