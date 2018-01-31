Taiwan has filed a complaint with the WTO over the U.S.'s decision to impose safeguard tariffs of up to 30% on crystalline silicon solar cell imports.The filing was submitted on January 29, just days after U.S. President Trump announced that safeguard tariffs would be applied to solar module and cell manufacturers for the next five years, starting at 30% and ending at 15% in Year 4. Following hot on the heels of Korea, which has also filed with the WTO, Taiwan is the latest country to call for a consultation "as soon as possible" with the U.S. over its decision. "Having a substantial interest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...