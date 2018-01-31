The 25 MW project is being financially supported by the European Union and the AFD with €60 million.The French Development Agency (AFD) has issued an expression of interest for the construction of a 25 MW solar power project in Benin. The plant will be located in Onigbolo, in the Plateau Department, southern Benin, and will be the country's first ground-mounted solar park. Interested developers must send their bids by February 19. The solar facility will deliver power to the country's state-owned utility, SBEE under a long-term PPA. The project is being financed by the EU and AFD with around ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...