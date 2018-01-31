RagingWire Data Centers, Inc., the nation's premier data center provider, and its parent company NTT Communications (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TO: 9432), announced today that NTT Com has exercised its option to purchase the remaining shares of RagingWire and acquire 100% ownership of the company. As part of this investment, NTT Com named RagingWire its Americas data center platform responsible for NTT Com's data center business in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and South America under the global NexcenterTM brand.

In January 2014, NTT Com acquired an 80% equity stake in RagingWire. By joining the NTT Com family of companies, RagingWire became part of one of the largest data center companies in the world with more than 140 facilities in over 20 countries and regions. Since this time and with the financial backing of NTT Com, RagingWire has more than doubled in size bringing online 60 megawatts of capacity at its Ashburn VA2 and VA3 data centers, the Dallas TX1 Data Center, and the Sacramento CA3 Data Center. RagingWire has also taken a leadership role on the global steering committee for NTT Com's data centers, helping to set consistent design standards, operations, and sales contracts worldwide.

"We are excited to expand our investment in RagingWire and the America's data center market," said Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Vice President of Cloud Services at NTT Communications and a Board Member for both NTT Communications and RagingWire. "Since joining the NTT Communications family of companies, RagingWire has become a linchpin in our global data center strategy. Their award-winning design, 100% availability operational model, and industry-leading sales and marketing have been critical to our growth worldwide."

Founded in the year 2000, RagingWire was one of the early start-ups that helped to create the data center colocation industry, which has grown to a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide. Today the company has 1.5 million square feet of data center space with 113 megawatts of power in the United States. In the last four years, RagingWire has become a leading provider of wholesale data centers for top enterprises and cloud companies. Its latest designs being deployed in mega campuses in top data center markets in the U.S. offer flexible and highly-efficient options for power and cooling, global telecommunications, and cloud connectivity. These campuses and facilities also feature advanced security systems for perimeter defense, asset protection, and monitoring.

"By joining NTT Communications, RagingWire became a global company with access to NTT's financial strength, global data centers, and world-class information and communications technology (ICT) solutions," said Douglas Adams, CEO and President of RagingWire Data Centers. "Thanks to the support we have received from NTT Com, RagingWire is uniquely positioned to meet the data center needs of large enterprises and hyperscale cloud companies that require available data center capacity in the top U.S. and international markets."

As part of the NTT Com family of data center companies, RagingWire joins Netmagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. in India, Gyron Internet Ltd. and e-shelter facility services GmbH in Europe, along with the extensive data center portfolio of NTT Com in Asia to create a global data center platform of 4,000,000 square feet.

About RagingWire Data Centers

RagingWire Data Centers designs, builds, and operates mission critical data centers that deliver 100% availability, high-density power, flexible configurations, carrier neutral connectivity, and superior customer service. The company has 113 megawatts of critical IT power spread across 1.5 million square feet of data center infrastructure in Ashburn, Virginia; Dallas, Texas; and Northern California with significant growth plans in these locations and other top North American data center markets. As part of the NTT Communications group, RagingWire is one of the largest wholesale data center providers in the world with a global network of 140 data centers operated by NTT Communications under the Nexcenter brand and one of the most financially strong companies in the data center industry. For more information visit www.ragingwire.com.

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT COCOMO, and NTT DATA.

