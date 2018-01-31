Vouris' February Addition is in Time for Unikrn's European Rollout

Unikrn, one of esports' and gaming's biggest brands, is onboarding a new COO, Andrew Vouris. Vouris, who has over 10 years of experience growing one of Wagering and Gaming's most successful brands (Tabcorp), will join Unikrn in February. As COO, Vouris will lead Wagering and Gaming growth strategies, as well as connecting and synergizing the company's global team and four primary offices (in Seattle, Las Vegas, Sydney and Berlin). He will report directly into Rahul Sood, Unikrn's CEO.

In early 2018, Unikrn plans to launch a regulated betting operation across 80% of Europe utilizing their recently acquired Malta Gaming License, and Vouris will steer operations with the experience gained from helping grow Tabcorp into a global leader across a decade.

As Deputy COO at Tabcorp, Vouris was responsible for the retail, digital and online channels and helped grow the Tabcorp Wagering business to $13 billion before making the decision to leave. He was also responsible for the Unikrn investment by Tabcorp and has had an insider view of the company since inception.

Many other established betting firms actively sought to recruit Vouris before he made the decision to join Unikrn.

"We hope none of our competitors will hold a grudge that Andrew picked Unikrn. It was never a fair fight given our recent success and his long-established love of both esports and our company," said Rahul Sood, CEO of Unikrn. "With UnikoinGold and our European expansion, we have a busy year ahead of us. Andrew is going to bring the experience and discipline that we need to accelerate Unikrn's path toward unprecedented success."

In addition to the upcoming European rollout, Unikrn's teams are preparing for leviathan rollouts throughout 2018, expecting updates to include crypto betting, 24-hour and real-time betting in applicable regions, re-entry to Australia, real-money betting, improved website gamification, expanded uses for the UnikoinGold token and much more.

"I first met the Unikrn crew back in 2014. That's when I made the decision that Tabcorp would invest in them to help them build their business," said Andrew Vouris. "Obviously, I fell in love with the team, the brand, the vision and the product this company is the future, and I'm going to make sure we expose them to the world."

About Unikrn

Established in 2014, Unikrn is leading the world of bookmaking for esports and video games and has become woven into the fabric of the esports community. Their contributions and assets include team ownership, tournament series, multiple original content platforms, sponsored community creators and a group working with casinos to bring in modern gaming audiences. The company's close relationships with gambling powerhouses such as Tabcorp, Australia's largest betting company, have positioned them as the definitive bridge between the new world of competitive gaming and the old world of sports bookmakers and casinos.

In 2015, Unikrn raised $10M in venture finance from Ashton Kutcher, Elisabeth Murdoch, Guy O'Seary, Mark Cuban, Shari Redstone, Binary, Hyperspeed, Indicator Ventures, and Tabcorp. Their UnikoinGold Crypto Token which was backed by Alphabit, Blockchain Capital, CoinCircle, ConsenSys, DCG, Pantera and many others recently broke records and became the largest token sale in video games and esports ever.

