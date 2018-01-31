Global Marketing Technology Leader Expands Leadership Team to Support Growth

Amobee, a leading global digital marketing technology company serving brands and agencies, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Chad Bronstein to Chief Revenue Officer North America and Philip Smolin to Chief Strategy Officer. Bronstein and Smolin will report directly to Kim Perell, Amobee Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Revenue Officer North America, Bronstein leads Amobee's North America platform and media sales, creating long term partnerships and driving key client relationships for the firm's demand side platform (DSP), data management platform (DMP) and analytics products and services. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Smolin is responsible for driving global strategy and key growth initiatives that integrate data, analytics and programmatic activation to deliver industry-leading solutions for global marketers operating on the Amobee platform.

"Chad and Philip have been instrumental in driving Amobee's evolution as we continue to expand our best-in-class technology to serve as a strategic partner to brands and agencies," says Kim Perell, Amobee Chief Executive Officer. "Both are exceptional, respected industry leaders and visionaries who provide a focused, clear perspective and will help lead Amobee's next wave of growth, innovation and success."

Most recently Senior Vice President of North American Sales, Bronstein has been with Amobee since 2014, following the company's acquisition of Adconion Media Group, where he served as the Vice President of Sales. With more than a decade of experience in digital marketing, Bronstein has overseen Amobee's North American sales operations and led the company's strategic partnerships with key social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter.

"In the evolving digital advertising landscape, Amobee stands out as a leader with clearly differentiated technology and solutions for today's leading marketers," says Bronstein. "Our team will continue to impact Amobee's clients by consistently delivering the most advanced technology solutions combined with best-in-class customer service."

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global Strategy at Amobee, Smolin brings more than 24 years of experience in digital advertising and is a recognized industry expert on data, analytics and programmatic media buying. Smolin spent more than 13 years with Turn where he was part of the founding executive leadership team, setting the course for long-term corporate strategy as well as developing and launching the industry's first DSP and the company's DMP offering. He holds MBA degrees from both Columbia Business School at Columbia University, and the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

"Amobee is a leader in digital marketing technology and our engineering and data-science teams are without peer," says Smolin. "I look forward to further developing the products, services and partnerships to provide the audience and market insights to enable marketers to make smarter, more strategic decisions across programmatic and social channels."

The addition of Bronstein and Smolin to Amobee's executive leadership team follows the 2017 appointments of Katie Ford as Chief Client Officer and Shouvick Mukherjee as Chief Technology Officer. Ford has 23 years of experience in advertising and was most recently President and Managing Director of Publicis Media-owned Spark Foundry. Prior to joining Amobee, Mukherjee was Vice President of Product and Engineering for @WalmartLabs and previously the Vice President of Engineering at Yahoo.

