

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democrats slammed President Donald Trump over his remarks in the first State of the Union Address.



Senator Ben Cardin said the absence of any mention of Russia's interference in US election in Trump's speech is a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his activities can continue.



Retorting to Trump's calls for bipartisanship on infrastructure and other issues, Cardin said his fear is that when the President decides to tweet next, 'the veneer of civility will be lost & he will revert to the divisiveness that was a hallmark of his last year.'



Extending the life of detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay is damaging to US national security, according to the Senator for Maryland.



GTMO has been a blight on America's human rights leadership in the world, it continues to be a target and recruitment tool for those who wish to harm our citizens, said Cardin, who is Ranking Member of the Foreign Relations Committee.



He warned that rolling back rules that are meant to protect public health, clean air, clean water and the environment will cost American lives and hurt its economy.



Referring to Trump's remarks comparing immigrants with gang members, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said 'The tone was of a divider-in-chief.'



