

US DATA PREVIEW: Ahead of today's FOMC analysts at Westpac note the January meeting is a simple affair, the decision statement the only method of communication. Since December, a weaker US dollar; little change in term interest rates; and the passing of tax reform all warrant greater short and medium-term optimism over the outlook. Due to the above factors, they have revised their expectations for the FOMC. Westpac look for 25bp hikes at the March; June and September meetings. At that point, the fed funds rate will be above neutral and the balance sheet unwind in full effect. This will be an appropriate time to pause and assess.