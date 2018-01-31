Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - ESO or the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Preliminary ESO results for twelve months of 2017:



12 months of 2017 12 months of 2016 Change Revenue 612,3 650,1 -5,8 % Adjusted EBITDA* 151 138,9 8,7 %



Electricity and natural gas distribution company's ESO revenue during January-December of 2017 amounted to 612.3 EUR million and compared to the same period of 2016 decreased by 5.8%, when it totalled EUR 650.1 million. Revenue decreased due to lower electricity and natural gas distribution service prices to the customers.



According to preliminary data, during January-December of 2017 ESO adjusted EBITDA* (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) amounted to EUR 151 million - 8.7% more compared to the same period of 2016, when the result was equal to EUR 138,9 million. The indicator increased due to reduced operating costs and increasing investments into modernisation and development of electricity distribution network.



*The Company's preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2017 and actual adjusted EBITDA for 2016 are reported after the adjustments made by management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are made aiming to disclose the results of the Company's operating activities after the elimination of the impact of non-typical, one-off factors or factors that are not directly related to the current reporting period. All adjustments made by management are disclosed in the Company's interim and annual reports.



