Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Geotech Ltd. to undertake an airborne magnetic and VTEMTM Terrain Time Domain electromagnetic survey over three of the Company's most prospective exploration targets on its Newmont Lake property in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. The Geotech crew is mobilizing to the project area this week and the survey is expected to cover approximately 97 square kilometres at a line spacing of 125 m. Given the survey conditions and geological environment, the VTEMTM Terrain survey can be expected to detect conductive base metal sulphide deposits at depths of 250-300 m or more, which is a significant improvement over the previous frequency domain survey flown in this area which had a depth penetration of about 70-80 m.

The three survey blocks are referred to as the Northwest Zone, Ken Zone and the Dirk claims. Romios' exploration efforts on each of these blocks have advanced over the past twelve years from initial geological mapping and prospecting to airborne magnetic and shallow-penetrating EM surveys to localised ground geophysics and diamond drilling of several mineralized showings which crop out at surface. Drilling of these showings by Romios and previous operators was typically <100-150 m deep and occasionally to 200m. The style of mineralization evident in these shallow zones suggests that there very well could be additional mineralized zones at depth and in some cases any deeper zones within the system may be of a different, potentially higher-grade style. For example, the Northwest Zone itself consists of mantos, chimneys and irregular replacement bodies of massive, pyrite-rich Au-Ag-Cu ± magnetite mineralization (1.4 M tonnes grading 4.43 g/t Au, 0.22% Cu, and 6.4 g/t Ag. See Romios News Release March 27, 2007) in limestone. Manto deposits are often part of larger mineralizing systems related to granitic intrusions at depth which can have significant base metal +/- Au-Ag skarn deposits developed along their margins and/or porphyry copper deposits within the intrusion itself. Past geophysical surveys and drilling programs were not designed to test the area below the Northwest Zone for the presence of skarn or porphyry copper deposits. The planned VTEMTM Terrain survey is the next step in Romios' efforts to locate any of these potentially larger and higher-grade deposits at depth. Numerous other surface showings and indications of hydrothermal alteration occur near several granitic plutons scattered throughout the rest of this survey block and the planned VTEMTM Terrain survey will be the company's first attempt to detect significant mineralization at appreciable depths in these areas.

Approximately 2 ½ km north of the Northwest Zone, the Ken Zone survey area covers at least 5 known Cu-Au-Ag skarn occurrences with modest grades (e.g. 6.1 m @ 1.50 g/t Au, 0.34% Cu and 3.9 g/t Ag in DDH KZ-12-13). These skarns are commonly associated with magnetic granitic dykes and are situated around the periphery of a prominent 2 km x 1 km oval magnetic high which may reflect a buried granitic pluton. The rocks overlying this magnetic high have never been tested for the presence of skarn deposits. If the source of this magnetic high is indeed a granite pluton, any skarn deposits sitting along its upper contact could reasonably be expected to be more mineralized than the exposed showings associated with small dykes some distance away.

The Dirk claims lie 6 km to the northwest of the Northwest Zone and cover a series of skarn-like Cu-Au-Ag showings (the Dirk/72, Telena and Burgundy Ridge) along the eastern margin of a northeast-trending swarm of felsic dykes ~6 km long and 1-2 km wide. Porphyry copper style mineralization has also been reported in the dykes themselves. Drilling in 2011 on the Dirk/72 returned values up to 63.3 m @ 0.29% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au and 2.9 g/t Ag starting at a depth of 14.6m and drilling in 2012 intersected higher-grade intervals assaying up to 10.5 m @ 0.49% Cu, 1.67 g/t Au and 6.2 g/t Ag. Drilling in 2011 (one hole) at the Telena Zone 1.5 km to the southwest of the Dirk/72 zone, returned 49.9 meters of 0.18% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au and 2.1 g/t Ag starting at a depth of 6 m. The Burgundy Ridge Zone is located about 750 m southwest of Telena and one hundred surface rock samples were collected here on a 300 metre by 225 metre grid pattern in 2013. Assays of these 100 samples averaged 0.47% Cu, 0.27 g/t Au, and 3.8 g/t Ag with samples from numerous high-grade pods (not included in the grid sampling) assaying up to 26.6% Cu, 1.48 g/t Au and 128 g/t Ag. Contiguous rock chip samples collected in 2014 returned impressive values up to 1.5 m @ 9.1% Cu, 51.2 g/t Au and 171 g/t Ag as well as wider zones grading up to 6 m @ 2.27% Cu, 12.1 g/t Au and 48.8 g/t Ag and 24 m @ 0.72% Cu, 0.12 g/ Au and 5.2 g/t Ag. No drilling or surface geophysics has been conducted at Burgundy Ridge. The area between the Burgundy Ridge, Telena and Dirk/72 zones is covered almost entirely by a permanent snow/ice field which obscures the geology and mineral potential. The planned VTEMTM Terrain survey is expected to provide a much improved geophysical outline of the real extent of the known zones on the Dirk Claims, identify any depth extensions of these zones, and locate any previously unknown zones within the ice-covered core of the dyke swarm which appears to control both the skarn and porphyry copper styles of mineralization.

Romios expects to undertake diamond drilling in the most promising targets identified by the airborne survey commencing in the summer of 2018.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP - Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

