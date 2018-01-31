Global Marine Grease Market Report 2018-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Marine Grease Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine grease market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Marine Grease Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is regulations on emission levels. The maritime transport industry is the biggest end-user of marine grease. There has been a sharp decline in shipping operations, and the environmental regulations regarding international maritime have become more stringent. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) in 2011 for all the new ships that have been contracted from 2013.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the shipbuilding industry. The shipbuilding industry is the key consumer of the global marine grease market. The growth of the shipbuilding business was very low till 2010, following which it exhibited rapid growth primarily because of the growth of the global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, seaborne trade, and expansion of businesses of multinational companies. The production of new ships and increase in the repair and maintenance of old ships will act as a driving factor for the global marine grease market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in the price of raw materials. Marine lubricants are largely produced using crude oil by the fractioning process. The mineral oil-based lubricants accounted for approximately 80% share of the marine lubricants market. Marine grease is one of the important segments of the marine lubricants market. The oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global marine grease market. The instabilities in the price of crude oil have an adverse effect on the price of the raw materials, affecting the costs of marine grease products.

Key vendors

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Gulf Oil Marine

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Bulk carriers and cargo ships - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Passenger ships - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Tankers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Regulations on emission levels

Increasing demand from APAC

Rising popularity of bio-based grease

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Gulf Oil Marine

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w37z5l/global_marine?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716