Global Marine Grease Market Report 2018-2022

The "Global Marine Grease Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marine grease market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Marine Grease Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is regulations on emission levels. The maritime transport industry is the biggest end-user of marine grease. There has been a sharp decline in shipping operations, and the environmental regulations regarding international maritime have become more stringent. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) introduced the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) in 2011 for all the new ships that have been contracted from 2013.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of the shipbuilding industry. The shipbuilding industry is the key consumer of the global marine grease market. The growth of the shipbuilding business was very low till 2010, following which it exhibited rapid growth primarily because of the growth of the global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, seaborne trade, and expansion of businesses of multinational companies. The production of new ships and increase in the repair and maintenance of old ships will act as a driving factor for the global marine grease market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in the price of raw materials. Marine lubricants are largely produced using crude oil by the fractioning process. The mineral oil-based lubricants accounted for approximately 80% share of the marine lubricants market. Marine grease is one of the important segments of the marine lubricants market. The oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global marine grease market. The instabilities in the price of crude oil have an adverse effect on the price of the raw materials, affecting the costs of marine grease products.
Key vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobil
- Gulf Oil Marine
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Total
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Bulk carriers and cargo ships - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Passenger ships - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Tankers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Regulations on emission levels
- Increasing demand from APAC
- Rising popularity of bio-based grease
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BP
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobil
- Gulf Oil Marine
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Total
PART 15: APPENDIX
