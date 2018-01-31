The "Investment Research Unbundling: Implications for the Buy-Side" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Among the raft of legislative standards set out under the European Union's revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), the unbundling of investment research from execution payments has been one of the most contentious. While unbundling may seem like nothing more than a process formality, its implications for the industry are profound, and it could have global repercussions. On the buy-side, firms are faced with the prospect of having to pay for something they traditionally receive without an explicit price. How will these firms react?

This report looks at the latest call for unbundling in the EU and its repercussions in the investment-research industry and across buy-side firms. It is based on Q1 2017 interviews with global and regional investment managers, brokers, independent research providers, and vendors to understand their perspectives and insights on the pending MiFID II regulation.

Key Topics Covered:

Impact Points Introduction Methodology The Backdrop: Marketplace Themes MiFID II Banning of Trade Inducements and Industry Implications Scope of Unbundling Rules and Requirements Changing Research Procurement Investment Research Industry of the Future Demystifying Research Payment Methods: the Good and the Bad Paying Research Out of Investment Managers' Profit and Loss (P&L) The Transactional Method (Enhanced CSA Model) The Accounting Method (Swedish Model) Managing the Research Payments: Hand it to the Professionals What Payment Methods Will Buy-Side Firms Choose? Unbundling Chat With the Buy-Side Research as a Cost of Doing Business: No More Shopping on an Empty Stomach Evaluating and Pricing Research: Not an Easy Task Governance and Control of Research Budget: Best Use of Clients' Money Technology and Service Providers: Get All the Help Conclusion

