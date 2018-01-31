Nasdaq Riga decided on January 31, 2018 to suspend trading in AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" (LSC1R, ISIN kods: LV0000101103) shares on February 7, 2018 after trading session.



Due to this trading suspension, Nasdaq Riga has decided to flush the orderbook of AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" according to the Member Rules of Nasdaq Riga.



Trading in AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" shares will be suspended do to the final takeover.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.