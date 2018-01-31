Company announcement Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 Company announcement No. 9/2018 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 31 January 2018











Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 5



Programme completed



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion began on 3 February 2017 and should be completed by 2 February 2018, at the latest.



After the transactions made in week 5 shown below, we have bought back shares for a total of DKK 10 billion, and the programme was completed today, 31 January 2018.



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 40,471,651 9,901,757,375 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 January 2018 170,000 244.75 41,607,500 -------------------- 30 January 2018 170,000 243.57 41,406,900 -------------------- 31 January 2018 62,450 243.80 15,225,310 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 5 402,450 98,239,710 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 40,874,101 9,999,997,085 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 43,143,398 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.61% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transaction data for week 5 in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



