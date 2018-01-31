Global Cryogenic Vaporizer Market 2018-2022: Market Landscape & Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cryogenic Vaporizer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryogenic vaporizer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cryogenic Vaporizer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing popularity of cryogenics in the life sciences industry. The global life sciences industry is constantly experiencing technological advances and innovations in areas such as immunotherapy, vaccinations, regenerative medicines, and biopharmaceuticals. These areas require cryogenic temperatures for storage, preservation, and treatment applications.

One trend in the market is technological advances enhance scope of cryogenics. Cryogenic technology has improved at a rapid rate in the recent years. Intense research on cryogenics worldwide has led to technological advances that have broadened the scope of cryogenics in all major end-users such as medical, industrial, energy, and food processing. In the recent years, technologies such as hydrofracturing have boosted the oil and gas production to new heights; however, the environmental impact of this process has laid down concerns regarding the future of this technology.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is operational issues in LNG plants. The major concern for liquid metal embrittlement (LME) in an LNG plant arises from exposure of aluminum alloys in the cold box to accumulated mercury from the feed gas. LME is a corrosive attack that causes cracks in the equipment due to the presence of mercury. The amount of mercury and its location in cryogenic exchangers are often unknown and difficult to estimate. As long as the cold temperature remains below the freezing point of mercury at -37.9F, the plant will not face any LME issues.

Key vendors

Chart Industries

Cryonorm

INOX Group

The Linde Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Ambient air heated vaporizer

Steam heated vaporizer

Others

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Power - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances enhance scope of cryogenics

Commercialization of HTS cables

Rapid surface chilling process for the poultry industry

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX



