Global Cryogenic Vaporizer Market 2018-2022: Market Landscape & Growth Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Cryogenic Vaporizer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cryogenic vaporizer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Cryogenic Vaporizer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing popularity of cryogenics in the life sciences industry. The global life sciences industry is constantly experiencing technological advances and innovations in areas such as immunotherapy, vaccinations, regenerative medicines, and biopharmaceuticals. These areas require cryogenic temperatures for storage, preservation, and treatment applications.
One trend in the market is technological advances enhance scope of cryogenics. Cryogenic technology has improved at a rapid rate in the recent years. Intense research on cryogenics worldwide has led to technological advances that have broadened the scope of cryogenics in all major end-users such as medical, industrial, energy, and food processing. In the recent years, technologies such as hydrofracturing have boosted the oil and gas production to new heights; however, the environmental impact of this process has laid down concerns regarding the future of this technology.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is operational issues in LNG plants. The major concern for liquid metal embrittlement (LME) in an LNG plant arises from exposure of aluminum alloys in the cold box to accumulated mercury from the feed gas. LME is a corrosive attack that causes cracks in the equipment due to the presence of mercury. The amount of mercury and its location in cryogenic exchangers are often unknown and difficult to estimate. As long as the cold temperature remains below the freezing point of mercury at -37.9F, the plant will not face any LME issues.
Key vendors
- Chart Industries
- Cryonorm
- INOX Group
- The Linde Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Ambient air heated vaporizer
- Steam heated vaporizer
- Others
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Metallurgy - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Power - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances enhance scope of cryogenics
- Commercialization of HTS cables
- Rapid surface chilling process for the poultry industry
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ml9lkx/global_cryogenic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716