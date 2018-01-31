The "Global Data Masking Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Masking Market size is expected to reach $801.4 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Evolving business standards, changing regulatory frame work and ever-increasing business data are the factors that are driving the growth of the data masking market.

Report Segments

Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Legal Finance, Sales Marketing, HR Operations, and others.

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Static and Dynamic.

Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into On-Premise and Cloud.

Based on Vertical, the Data Masking market segments the market into Retail E-commerce, Government, BFSI, Healthcare

Lifesciences, Media Entertainment, and others.

Based on Regions, the Data Masking market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East Africa.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Data Masking Market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Informatica, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software), Oracle Corporation, Mentis Technology, Compuware Corporation, Solix Technologies, Inc., and Delphix.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Data Masking Market

Chapter 4. Global Data Masking Market by Type

Chapter 5. Global Data Masking Market by Deployment Type

Chapter 6. Global Data Masking Market by Vertical

Chapter 7. Global Data Masking Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies, Inc.

Informatica

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software)

Oracle Corporation

Mentis Technology

Compuware Corporation

Solix Technologies, Inc.

Delphix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8fz3pt/global_data?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005852/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: IT Security