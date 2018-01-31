The "Global Data Masking Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Masking Market size is expected to reach $801.4 million by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
Evolving business standards, changing regulatory frame work and ever-increasing business data are the factors that are driving the growth of the data masking market.
Report Segments
- Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Legal Finance, Sales Marketing, HR Operations, and others.
- Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Static and Dynamic.
- Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into On-Premise and Cloud.
- Based on Vertical, the Data Masking market segments the market into Retail E-commerce, Government, BFSI, Healthcare
- Lifesciences, Media Entertainment, and others.
- Based on Regions, the Data Masking market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East Africa.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Data Masking Market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Informatica, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software), Oracle Corporation, Mentis Technology, Compuware Corporation, Solix Technologies, Inc., and Delphix.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Data Masking Market
Chapter 4. Global Data Masking Market by Type
Chapter 5. Global Data Masking Market by Deployment Type
Chapter 6. Global Data Masking Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. Global Data Masking Market by Region
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- IBM Corporation
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Informatica
- Micro Focus (Formerly HPE Software)
- Oracle Corporation
- Mentis Technology
- Compuware Corporation
- Solix Technologies, Inc.
- Delphix
