Global E-textile Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.09% - Key Vendors are Jabil, Ohmatex, Schoeller Switzerland & Sensoria

The global e-textile market to grow at a CAGR of 25.09% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-textile market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the considers the revenue generated from various applications of e-textiles, which includes passive e-textile, active e-textile, and ultra-smart textile, in end-user industries such as military and defense, sports and fitness, architecture, medical and healthcare, transportation, and fashion and entertainment.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the demand for health-monitoring wearables. The military and defense sector uses health-monitoring wearable devices to monitor the vital health statistics of soldiers on field. This will aid in deploying doctors and rescue personnel during emergencies. Similarly, these devices also help physicians to remotely monitor the health vitals of patients and also enable patients in sending distress signals to doctors in case of emergencies. Moreover, athletes also prefer the adoption of these devices to analyze and enhance their performance. This growing adoption of health-monitoring devices will subsequently fuel the demand for e-textiles, fueling the growth of this global market.

E-textiles are integrated with electronic components such as sensors for different application in heat management, health monitoring, illumination, communication, sensing, and other related uses. Smart textiles are available in the wearable form of gloves, coats, T-shirts, and sportswear.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the declining cost of wearable technology. With the growing preference for wearable electronic devices and the emergence of several companies introducing innovative products, the level of competition among wearable device manufacturers will further intensify. This, coupled with the changing preference of consumers, will induce players to reduce the cost of their products. This will in turn, increase the sales of wearable devices, offering growth opportunities to players in the e-textile market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High manufacturing cost. E-textiles are priced much higher than regular textiles as these products involve the incorporation of electronic components and technologies such as nanotechnology and BLE technology. The high R&D investments required for the development of these products also add to the end cost. Products based on advanced technologies such as nanotechnologies and BLE technology are integrated into woven fabrics or textiles for developing e-textiles. The production cost of these fabrics increased over the years with the growing demand for woven textiles and fabrics.



Key vendors

Jabil

Ohmatex

Schoeller Switzerland

Sensoria

