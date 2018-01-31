Car Air Purifier Market Growing Steadily at 9.48% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Car Air Purifier Market 2018-2022 growth report includes in ReportsnReports.com. Car Air Purifier market report provides leading vendors in the Market is included based on profile, business performance, sales, etc. Vendors mentioned as 3M, EcomVentures (Eco Breeze), Koninklijke Philips, NIRVANA BEING, SHARP CORPORATION, and Panasonic Corporation.

The analysts forecast global car air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the period 2018-2022. Car Air Purifier Market report says one trend in the market is growth in multi-functional car air purifier. There is a rising trend of developing multi-functional, compact, and simple user-interface products to improve the quality and designs of the car. Following such trends, vendors offer multi-functional car air purifiers consist of an air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate air, a dehumidifier to remove moisture, and air purifier to remove contaminants from the cabin air. The multifunctionality of the car air purifier is about air freshening and fragrance.

According to the Car Air Purifier market report, one driver in the market is technology innovation leading to product premiumization. The innovation related to the technologies of car air purifier is one of the leading factors for the expansion of the global car air purifier market. Vendors in the market have shifted their focus from manufacturing conventional car air purifier to purifiers incorporated with the latest technologies. There are three prominent technologies on the market available. They are HEPA, active carbon systems, and photocatalytic.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price sensitivity of consumers. The price sensitivity among end-users is a stalemate in the growth of the global car air purifier market. The price sensitivity is a major concern for the vendors in the developing countries of APAC, Latin America, and MEA such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, and South Africa. In such countries, consumers are price conscious, and they do not like to spend more on premium and augmented products.

Another related report is Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global smart air purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% during the period 2017-2021. Main players are Coway, Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Unilever, and Xiaomi. Other prominent vendors include Airmega, Dyson, Guardian Technologies, HeavenFresh, and Winix.

A smart air purifier is an advanced version of the conventional air purifier. A smart air purifier is enabled with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be operated by using an app on smartphones. Smart air purifiers can be used from distant locations. They can be controlled remotely through smart connectivity.

