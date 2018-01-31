The Chinese solar PV manufacturer gives warning of operational losses amounting up to $444 million in 2017. Ongoing financial losses could result in delisting from Shanghai Stock Exchange.Shanghai-listed solar PV manufacturer Hareon announced Tuesday that it is likely to post an operation loss of between RMB 2.37 billion and 2.84 billion ($370 million to $444 million) in 2017. After the deduction of non-recurring items, Hareon may record a net loss of RMB 2.04 billion to RMB 2.51 billion ($319 million to $392 million). Because Hareaon recorded a similarly poor performance in the fiscal year 2016, ...

