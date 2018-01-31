Ethereum News UpdateEthereum prices are proving more resilient than BTC or BCH, but that doesn't mean they are untouched by this week's crypto market crash. Ethereum too was affected by the tidal wave of pessimism.As a result, ETH is trading 4.66% lower against the U.S. dollar.This puts the Ethereum to USD exchange rate near $1,108.36. However, the Ethereum to Bitcoin rate is up 1.94% to 0.10871 BTC, adding a silver lining to this otherwise depressing news.At first, I looked to see if trading volumes were driving the ETH price crash. They are not. Investors swapped about $4.6 billion worth of ETH in the last 24 hours. It just so happens that no one wanted higher.

