Private sector employment in the US grew in January, according to the latest figures from ADP. Employers added 234,000 jobs, beating expectations for a 185,000 increase. Meanwhile, private payrolls gains for December were revised down to 242,000 from 250,000. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees accounted for 58,000 of the jobs added to the economy, while medium-sized businesses with between 50 and 499 members of staff added 91,000 jobs and large businesses accounted for an extra ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...