Strategy Execution Releases Top 10 Adaptive Leadership Trends for 2018

Traditional project management continues to evolve into blended, adaptive approach to strategy execution

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Inc., a leading global training company, has released its Top 10 Adaptive Leadership Trends for 2018. The trends reflect project management's continued evolution into a blended discipline, incorporating new adaptive approaches and skill sets. The traditional view of the organisational hierarchy has changed to keep up with the new way and speed of doing business. People in diverse roles, across all levels of organisations, are beginning to participate in strategic conversations and the decision-making process.

To download a free copy of the 2018 trends, click here.

"We're witnessing a movement in the way that companies organise, innovate, problem solve, and create value," said Bob Seiler, TwentyEighty Strategy Execution CEO. "Today's business environment demands a more collaborative, blended approach to getting work done. Organisations need leaders who have mastery over their technical skills paired with an adaptive mindset, enabling the ability to pivot and thrive in the midst of unexpected changes."

The Top 10 Adaptive Leadership Trends for 2018 further explore the rise of nimble project-based work as an essential element of strategic execution in today's unpredictable world.

Business Complexity is Growing

In today's world, there are more interdependencies, stakeholders, and sources of information than ever before. This, combined with economic and political changes, has made business more complex, and many leaders feel ill-equipped to navigate this complexity. Managing Information Overload: A Need to Make Sense of the Noise

Our 24x7 news cycle and increased interconnectedness has enabled more people to publish and disseminate information. Project leaders today are grappling with how to parse through the information onslaught in order to make timely, accurate decisions. Project Roles are Blending

While job titles still hold value, organisations are focusing more on skill sets that allow workers to communicate, translate, and execute the overall strategy. Empowering people in all roles with a strategic and adaptive mindset is altering our understanding of traditional project roles. Growing Emphasis on Qualitative Data

Beyond analysing hard data, qualitative insight is becoming more important in handling complex business problems, providing project leaders with a more holistic understanding of how to approach problem solving. Implementing Creative Approaches to Complex Problem Solving

Organisations are seeing the value of implementing new methodologies to problem solve across their businesses. As a result, they are promoting greater collaboration and sharing among and between teams to discover innovative solutions to new problems. IT Taking a Front Seat

IT has gone from a back-room activity to an essential part of any organisation. Business leaders must be adaptive enough to effectively scale this shift in thinking and strategy. Decision Making is Cascading More Deeply Into Organisations

Changes in organisational culture have enabled people at different levels of the business to contribute to the decision-making process. Organisations are seeking diverse perspectives and more effectively leveraging expertise. Context is King

Project-based workers today need to understand how their environment affects the tools and approaches they use to solve problems. Making sense of the external context will allow leaders to put projects in the proper internal context. Redefining How We Create and Measure Business Value

Measuring business value is moving beyond strictly financial terms. Organisations are also focusing on qualitative elements, such as innovation, to drive the customer experience. The Changing View of Teamwork

Advanced technology, coupled with more expansive project-based work, has enabled greater team collaboration across more boundaries. Adaptive leaders who can leverage and influence their network will play a key role as the structure of teams continues to evolve.

"The nature and complexity of business today continue to change how work gets done," said Tim Wasserman, Chief Learning Officer, TwentyEighty Strategy Execution. "Organisations are noticing that context matters, and equipping their teams with textbook methodology is no longer enough. Leaders at all levels must be aware of, and nimbly adapt to the rapid changes in their environments. These trends reflect a growing demand for people with an adaptive mindset and skill set."

For a full copy of the 2018 trends, click here.

About TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Inc.

TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, Inc., branded as "Strategy Execution," is a global leader in organisational training addressing the inherently volatile and complex business environment that now requires a more holistic and adaptive approach to managing projects. We enable people to close the strategy execution gap and drive higher organisational performance by strengthening project leadership skills. By combining the best of cutting-edge university research and proven business techniques, we deliver training designed to increase alignment and engagement across teams, business units, or the entire enterprise. Learn more today at strategyex.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635494/TwentyEighty_Strategy_Execution_Trends_2018.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635495/TwentyEighty_Strategy_Execution_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635497/TwentyEighty_Strategy_Execution__Logo.jpg