In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the 'DTRs'), Northern 3 VCT PLC ('the Company') notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 31 January 2018 consists of 89,728,373 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 89,728,373 ('the Figure'). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.



