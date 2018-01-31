

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC



HALF YEAR REPORT



DXS International plc ('DXS' or 'the Company'), the NEX Growth Market quoted healthcare information and clinical decision support systems provider today announces its half year report for the 6 month period ending 31 October 2017.



As DXS has previously indicated Government budget cuts and reorganisations within the NHS have severely affected our plans for organic growth during the past year. With the cuts in CCG budgets adversely affecting both sales and retention of existing clients, turnover fell by 7% in the second half of the last financial year and a further 2.5% in the first half of the current financial year. The decline has now been arrested and we have been able to source additional loans to be able to continue our investment in our new products (outlined below). While the outcome for the six months to October 2017 is disappointing, the Board believes that the Company is now on the turn back to growth. The NHS have informed us that the new GPSoC 3 tender will happen this year and that they intend addressing the shortcomings of GPSoC 2 during the past two years which have made business difficult for many NHS suppliers.



Management are confident that the Company is poised to achieve significant growth over the next three years. The basis for the positive outlook is founded on the following premises:



* The NHS and Healthcare providers globally continue to face continual rising costs and simply have no choice other than to find ways of curbing costs; * It is a fact that globally 70% of healthcare costs are incurred by 27% of the population - these are people with one or more long term conditions; * It is an accepted fact that if the chronic conditions of this sector of the population were better managed the result will be reduced admissions to hospital - the main cost factor. * Newly developed DXS products focus particularly on improving the effective management of patient care particularly those with these expensive long term conditions.



DXS has spent the past three years innovating and developing cutting edge solutions that will contribute to helping manage patients with long term conditions. These products are generating impressive feedback from the clinicians who have seen them.



* The four key modules are: An intelligent referral management system. This has been trialled for the past eight months and is achieving significant results for the client, particularly by reducing unwarranted referrals; * The DXS Call and Recall app, which automatically analyses a patient's record and then communicates with the patient via the app regarding required health checks, medicine compliance, signposting to preferred services etc; * The DXS PCP tool that reads a patient's record and then makes medicine treatment recommendations to a prescriber ensuring that a patient is compliant with the best evidence treatment; * Care in the home monitoring devices that have built in sim cards and seamlessly send various readings, such as Blood Pressure, to both the GP practice and the patient's App.



A pilot of all of the foregoing has commenced at Warrington, focusing on one of the most significant and complex major long term conditions - hypertension. There are three additional pilots addressing Diabetes, Pregnancy and Arthritis and the initial response is very positive. The roll out of these pilots is a major focus for the Company.



While DXS continues to invest in R&D, management has planned an aggressive sales and marketing campaign to achieve significant revenue growth over the next three years.



The Board is focused on continuing to improve communication with shareholders and has introduced a programme of newsletters. If you wish to be added to the circulation list of recipients please contact our office on +441252719800 or send an email to info@dxs-systems.co.uk.



David Immelman CEO



INTERIM RESULTS TO 31 OCTOBER 2017



CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT



for the six month period ended 31 October 2017



Restated Unaudited Unaudited Audited Group 6 Months Year to 6 Months ended 30th April ended 31st Oct 2017 31st Oct 2017 2016



£ £ £



Turnover 1,608,023 1,778,482 3,428,632



Cost of Sales (225,083) (248,490) (468.092)



_________ _________ _________



1,382,940 1,529.992 2,960,540



Administrative and Selling (1,471,154) (1,458,747) (2,945,032) Expenses



_________ _________ _________



Operating Profit/(Loss) (88,214) 71,245 15,508



Other interest receivable and 1,431 1,303 2,642 similar income



Interest payable and similar (5,497) (8,916) 20,682 charges



_________ _________ _________



Profit / (Loss) on ordinary (92,280) 63,632 38,832 activities before taxation



Taxation on ordinary activities 119,980 64,968 185,290



_________ _________ _________



Profit for the period 27,700 128,600 224,122



========= ========= =========



Profit per share



* basic 0.0p 0.4p 0.7p



* fully diluted 0.0p 0.3p 0.6p



========= ========= =========



Notes:



All amounts relate to continuing activities.



All recognised gains and losses are included in the profit and loss account.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



as at 31 October 2017



Restated Unaudited Restated Unaudited Group Audited Group 31 Oct Group 31 Oct 2017 2016 30 April 2017



£ £ £



Fixed Assets



Intangible Assets 2,646,290 2,281,234 2,460,085



Tangible Assets 848 6,755 3,253



_________ _________ _________



2,647,138 2,287,989 2,463,338



_________ _________ _________



Current assets



Debtors



* Amounts due in less than one year 1,551,359 371,486 1,376,513



* Amounts due in more than one year 92,127 96,557 96,550



Cash at bank and in hand 135,602 361,314 165,736



_________ _________ _________



1,779,088 829,357 1,638,799



Creditors: amounts falling due within one (1,364,634) (671,886) (1,123,277) year



_________ _________ _________



Net current liabilities 414,454 157,471 515,522



_________ _________ _________



Total assets less current liabilities 3,061,592 2,445,460 2,978,860



Creditors: amounts falling due after more (91,849) (97,849) than one year (194,253)



Accruals and Deferred Income (948,677) (558,171) (990,049)



_________ _________ _________



1,918,662 1,795,440 1,890,962



========= ========= =========



Capital and reserves



Called up share capital 110,174 110,174 110,174



Share Premium account 1,639,523 1,639,523 1,639,523



Provision for costs of share option awards 162,580 162,580 162,580



Profit and loss account 6,385 (116,837) (21,315)



_________ _________ _________



Equity Shareholders Funds 1,918,662 1,795,440 1,890,962



========= ========= =========



The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors LDP Luckmans.



The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement



Contacts:



David Immelman, CE0 01252 719800



DXS International Plc



www.dxs-systems.com



Corporate Adviser



City & Merchant Ltd 0207 101 7676



David Papworth



020 7101 7676



Notes to Editors



About DXS:



DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.



