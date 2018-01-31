Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Airedale Chemical, Feralco AB, GEO, Grasim, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals & Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global poly aluminum chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is stringent government regulations on treatment of water effluents. The US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) implements regulations on the water treatment and formulates guidelines for sewage water and wastewater treatment. Federal clean water and safe drinking water laws and municipal wastewater treatment guidelines have been implemented by the EPA.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of poly aluminum chloride as a substitute for alum. Earlier, alum was used for wastewater and sewage water treatment. The low cost of this product was one of the major factors for its popular use in wastewater treatment applications. However, it has certain disadvantages and is thus replaced by poly aluminum chloride-based coagulants.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost of storage. Poly aluminum chloride is highly soluble in water both in powdered and solid states. Powdered poly aluminum chloride exhibits high sensitivity to moisture. Though it is non-flammable, it is highly recommended to keep the material tightly packed in polythene bags when stored in small quantities. Poly aluminum chloride reacts with metals and certain chemicals and releases flammable gases such as hydrogen. Thus, it is tightly stored in containers and polythene bags to avoid contact with aluminum and alloys, zinc, carbon, steel, bases, chlorides, sulfites, and hypochlorite.
Key vendors
- Airedale Chemical
- Feralco AB
- GEO
- Grasim
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
- Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- APAC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airedale Chemical
- Feralco AB
- GEO
- Grasim
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
- Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4br42t/global_poly?w=5
