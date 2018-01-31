Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Airedale Chemical, Feralco AB, GEO, Grasim, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals & Hengyang Jianheng Industry Development

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global poly aluminum chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Poly Aluminum Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is stringent government regulations on treatment of water effluents. The US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) implements regulations on the water treatment and formulates guidelines for sewage water and wastewater treatment. Federal clean water and safe drinking water laws and municipal wastewater treatment guidelines have been implemented by the EPA.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of poly aluminum chloride as a substitute for alum. Earlier, alum was used for wastewater and sewage water treatment. The low cost of this product was one of the major factors for its popular use in wastewater treatment applications. However, it has certain disadvantages and is thus replaced by poly aluminum chloride-based coagulants.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost of storage. Poly aluminum chloride is highly soluble in water both in powdered and solid states. Powdered poly aluminum chloride exhibits high sensitivity to moisture. Though it is non-flammable, it is highly recommended to keep the material tightly packed in polythene bags when stored in small quantities. Poly aluminum chloride reacts with metals and certain chemicals and releases flammable gases such as hydrogen. Thus, it is tightly stored in containers and polythene bags to avoid contact with aluminum and alloys, zinc, carbon, steel, bases, chlorides, sulfites, and hypochlorite.

