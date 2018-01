31 January 2018

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company')

Notification of Board Changes

The Board of the Company hereby announces that Mr John Allard and Mrs Vanessa Renwick have retired as Directors of the Company with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3 170 8732