The "Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive adaptive front lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 12.90% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is AFLS used as a product differentiator. Apart from the safety benefits AFLS offers while driving, it is being used and advertised by vehicle manufacturers as a product differentiator. OEMs offer AFLS to provide vehicles with enhanced aesthetic appeal and to increase the attractiveness of the vehicle's exterior. The design and architecture of the AFLS offers vast styling diversity acting as a unique brand signature. Due to its compactness, lightweight, and design flexibility, the AFLS acts as a brand imager for OEMs. Thus, different OEMs are using it as a brand differentiator.

One trend in the market is growing number of fatalities leading to adoption of automotive AFLS. The growing number of road accidents at night causing severe injuries and fatalities has been a major reason for the adoption of the automotive AFLS. Incorporating AFLS in vehicles has been successful in reducing such fatalities, and the fatalities are higher in regions where there is low penetration of AFLS.

Key vendors

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

OSRAM

HELLA

KOITO MANUFACTURING

STANLEY ELECTRIC

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzn8x2/global_automotive?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180131005892/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Body, Trim and Glass