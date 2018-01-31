The following information is based on a press release from Wärtsilä Corporation (Wärtsilä) published on January 31, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Wärtsilä has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 8, 2018 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by three (3) new ordinary shares (3:1). The scheduled Ex-date is March 9, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Wärtsilä (WRT1V3).



For further information please find the attached file.



