BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Correction - Net Asset Value(s)

CORRECTION - NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 On the 30th January 2018, the Capital only NAV for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc announced in respect of close of business on 29 January 2018 was understated by 105 basis points due to the fact that undistributed prior year revenue was not transferred from income to capital as part of the 2017 year-end closedown process (as required when the Company's results were announced on 29 January 2018). This oversight occurred due to an error on the part of the Company's administrator. The corrected NAV as at close of business on 29 January 2018 is shown below. The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 29 January 2018 were: 83.61p Capital only 83.91p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 52,000 shares on 12 January 2018, the Company now has 118,716,000 ordinary shares in issue excluding 52,000 shares in treasury. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). END