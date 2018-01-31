Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2018-2022 with Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Osram, Hella, Koito Manufacturing & Stanley Electric Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive adaptive front lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 12.90% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing number of fatalities leading to adoption of automotive AFLS. The growing number of road accidents at night causing severe injuries and fatalities has been a major reason for the adoption of the automotive AFLS. Incorporating AFLS in vehicles has been successful in reducing such fatalities, and the fatalities are higher in regions where there is low penetration of AFLS.



According to the report, one driver in the market is AFLS used as a product differentiator. Apart from the safety benefits AFLS offers while driving, it is being used and advertised by vehicle manufacturers as a product differentiator. OEMs offer AFLS to provide vehicles with enhanced aesthetic appeal and to increase the attractiveness of the vehicle's exterior. The design and architecture of the AFLS offers vast styling diversity acting as a unique brand signature. Due to its compactness, lightweight, and design flexibility, the AFLS acts as a brand imager for OEMs. Thus, different OEMs are using it as a brand differentiator.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high price of AFLS. The AFLS is an active safety feature that provides drivers with more precise and safer driving experience than a conventional lighting system. The AFLS has been featuring in the North American market since 2003. Earlier, it was mostly offered as an optional feature in premium and luxury brands. However, now they are being incorporated in more vehicle models.



Key vendors

Valeo

Magneti Marelli

OSRAM

HELLA

KOITO MANUFACTURING

STANLEY ELECTRIC

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



