The "Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automated Liquid Handling Market was valued at $590 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,059 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
Manual intervention into research is prone to errors and is not reproducible, creating additional bottlenecks within the overall research experiment, when experiments are not satisfactorily reproduced. Such concerns have led to the adoption of ALH systems, as the implementation of the technology delivers error-free reproducible results.
The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sharp Dohme Corp., Quiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Abcam Plc, Diagenode, Inc., Active Motif, Epizyme, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, and New England Biolabs Inc.
Report Segments
- Based on the Type, the Automated Liquid Handling market is segmented into Standalone, Individual Benchtop Workstation, Multi-instrument System, and others.
- Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Disposable Tips and Fixed Tips.
- Based on the Procedure, the market is segmented into PCR Setup, Serial Dilution, High-throughput Screening, Cell Culture, Whole Genome Amplification, Plate Reformatting, Array Printing, and other Procedures.
- The End Users covered under the report includes Biotechnology Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic Government Research Institutes.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Automated Liquid Handling Market
Chapter 4. Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Type
Chapter 5. Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by End User
Chapter 6. Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Procedure
Chapter 7. Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Region
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Abcam Plc.
- Diagenode, Inc.
- Active Motif
- Epizyme, Inc.
- Zymo Research Corporation
- New England Biolabs Inc.
