

FED: Yellen's swan(dove?)song: no change expected in favour of March hike. -JPM's Feroli believes the Fed may repeat its commentary surrounding inflation despite recent uptick 'in case it's a head fake and they have to reverse course' at a later date. -Barclays expect a non-event, with FOMC continuing to assess 'the degree to which disinflationary trends are persistent', unlikely to alter its view that 3 hikes this year is appropriate. -SocGen sees possibility of a modest upgrade to inflation language, heightening expectations of a March move in interest rates. -Rafiki's Englander sees the statement reflecting improved economic conditions but, given how hawkish markets are leaning, this may come across slightly more dovish than expected. -Voter rotation: Mester (Cleveland), Williams (San Fran), Barkin (Richmond) and Bostic (Atlanta) are now voters with Kaplan (Dallas), Harker (Philadelphia), Kashkari (Minneapolis) and Evans (Chicago) losing their votes. Reminder: there is no press conference or update to projections today.