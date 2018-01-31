sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.01.2018 | 16:44
BlackRock Investment Trusts - Correction - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 31

CORRECTION - NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

On the 30th January 2018, the Capital only NAV for BlackRock Commodities Income
Investment Trust plc announced in respect of close of business on 29 January
2018 was understated by 105 basis points due to the fact that undistributed
prior year revenue was not transferred from income to capital as part of the
2017 year-end closedown process (as required when the Company's results were
announced on 29 January 2018).

This oversight occurred due to an error on the part of the Company's
administrator. The corrected NAV as at close of business on 29 January 2018 is
shown below.

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

83.61p Capital only
83.91p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted
on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 52,000 shares on 12 January 2018, the Company now
has 118,716,000 ordinary shares in issue excluding 52,000 shares in treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

354.79p  Capital only (undiluted)
354.79p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
355.76p  Including current year income (undiluted)
355.76p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.Following the Tender Offer of 6,494,090 ordinary shares on 01 December 2017,
the Company now has 88,801,863 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 21,527,075
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of
business on 29 January 2018 were:

454.02p  Capital only (undiluted)
460.62p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016,
the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600
which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 29 January 2018 were:

562.11p  Capital only
571.40p  Including current year income
562.11p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
571.40p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of
business on 29 January 2018 were:

556.29c  per share (US cents) - Capital only
395.58p  per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
572.27c  per share (US cents) - Including current year income
406.94p  per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value.

3.      Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February
2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares
(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.


NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

174.85p  Capital only
175.89p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the
Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are
held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

793.02c per share (US cents) - Capital only
800.02c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
563.92p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
568.90p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding
2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

209.07p  Capital only (undiluted)
213.81p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 29 January 2018,
the Company has 24,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,579,664 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at
close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

1533.88p  Capital only and including debt at par value
1526.96p  Capital only and including debt at fair value
1552.55p  Including current year income and debt at par value
1545.62p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury
shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 29 January 2018 were:

226.70c  Capital only USD (cents)
161.21p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
227.40c  Including current year income USD (cents) XD
161.71p  Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 450,000 ordinary shares on 29 January
2018, the Company has 186,316,108 ordinary shares in issue .

© 2018 PR Newswire