NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 81.81p Capital only 82.12p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 52,000 shares on 12 January 2018, the Company now has 118,716,000 ordinary shares in issue excluding 52,000 shares in treasury. 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 353.57p Capital only (undiluted) 353.57p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares) 354.54p Including current year income (undiluted) 354.54p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3.Following the Tender Offer of 6,494,090 ordinary shares on 01 December 2017, the Company now has 88,801,863 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 21,527,075 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 445.32p Capital only (undiluted) 451.91p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury. 3. 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 558.08p Capital only 567.36p Including current year income 558.08p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 567.36p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 554.20c per share (US cents) - Capital only 392.59p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 570.17c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 403.91p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 171.83p Capital only 172.90p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 789.19c per share (US cents) - Capital only 796.17c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 559.06p per share (pence sterling) Capital only 564.01p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury). NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 206.91p Capital only (undiluted) 211.65p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 29 January 2018, the Company has 24,354,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,579,664 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 1521.39p Capital only and including debt at par value 1514.51p Capital only and including debt at fair value 1540.05p Including current year income and debt at par value 1533.17p Including current year income and debt at fair value Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares held in treasury is 2,113,731. NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 30 January 2018 were: 225.67c Capital only USD (cents) 159.87p Capital only Sterling (pence) 226.37c Including current year income USD (cents) XD 160.36p Including current year income Sterling (pence) XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 450,000 ordinary shares on 29 January 2018, the Company has 186,316,108 ordinary shares in issue .