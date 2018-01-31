Millicom completes sale of Rwanda operation

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom announced today it has completed the transaction announced on December 19, 2017 for the sale of its Rwanda operation to subsidiaries of Bharti Airtel Limited.

