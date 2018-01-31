sprite-preloader
Millicom Completes Sale of Rwanda Operation

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Millicom announced today it has completed the transaction announced on December 19, 2017 for the sale of its Rwanda operation to subsidiaries of Bharti Airtel Limited.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-305-476-7352 / +1-305-302-2858

press@millicom.com

Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+352-277-59094

investors@millicom.com

Mauricio Pinzon, Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44-20-3249-2460

investors@millicom.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/millicom-international-cellular/r/millicom-completes-sale-of-rwanda-operation,c2441212

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/950/2441212/784990.pdf

Millicom completes sale of Rwanda operation


© 2018 PR Newswire