UK MoD Selects Celox Rapid Haemostatic Gauze for all Branches of the UK Military

CREWE, England, January 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After extensive evaluation, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has selected Celox Rapid as its haemostat of choice.

The Ministry of Defence has ordered its first consignment of Celox Rapid, having made the decision to switch to this latest generation of life-saving haemostat at the end of last year. The MoD decision comes following extensive selection process that identified Celox Rapid as the most effective and fastest acting haemostatic gauze available to stop life-threatening bleeding injuries. Blood loss is the largest cause of preventable death both on the battlefield and in civilian trauma, and as a result, haemostats are increasingly being carried by military medics and civilian emergency responders alike. Celox Rapid, manufactured in the UK, is the global leader in this technology, which is based on Chitosan, and can stop life threatening arterial bleeding in under 60 seconds[1].

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635853/UK_MoD_Celox_Rapid.jpg )

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/635854/Celox_Rapid_Logo.jpg )

"Everyone in the Celox Trauma team is delighted that Celox Rapid has been selected by the UK MoD. Celox has been carried by front line forces for over 10 years, and this decision to move to 'Rapid' means significantly faster treatment times under fire, increasing survivability for both the casualty and medic alike."

Geraint Lloyd, Business Manager Celox.

Celox Rapid gauze offers a step change in speed, reducing treatment times by rapidly controlling bleeding

Time is critical when treating severe injuries in the field and saving time increases the chance of survival for the casualty in an emergency or hostile situation. To be effective in real use, haemostatic dressings need to work fast. Following application to wounds current third generation haemostatic agents such as Quikclot Combat GauzeTM* need at least 3 minutes of compression to work. Celox Rapid Gauze a fourth generation haemostat that uses the latest patented haemostatic technology is the fastest acting haemostatic gauze that saves over two minutes treatment time compared to others[1]. It removes the delay by speeding up the packing time and more importantly reducing the compression time to just 60 seconds[1]. In tests Celox Rapid demonstrated significantly faster plug formation. It does this through a mechanism of action that absorbs water from the blood that promotes rapid wound adhesion and forms a robust gel plug to stop the flow of blood[1].

The Celox Advantage

Independent laboratory testing on Celox Rapid has shown that this faster treatment significantly reduces blood loss compared to Quikclot Combat Gauze*[2]. As well as reducing treatment time and blood loss[2], a model of tactical evacuation showed that the Celox Rapid Gauze stayed in place during transport with no re-bleeding[1]. In 2008, the third generation haemostat Celox Gauze became the UK MoD product of choice and was used to save lives in the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. Now Celox Rapid Gauze takes over as product of choice and will be used on the front line by all branches of the armed forces. In recent tests Celox Rapid demonstrated successfully in laboratory coagulopathic bleeding[3].

For further information on this story and more information on Celox Rapid, please visit, http://www.celoxmedical.com/uk-mod-selects-celox-rapid/

1. Reduced application time with a rapid-packing gauze haemostat. A Hoggarth et al. Poster at ATACCC 1, FL.

2. Kunio N et al. Am J Surg 2013; 205: 505-510

3. Medtrade data on file.

* Trademark of Z-medica

Media Contact:

James Lindop

Product Manager

email: james.lindop@medtrade.co.uk

Tel: +44-(0)1270-503-862

